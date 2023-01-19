Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 11.7% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $32,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.