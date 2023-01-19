Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $78.13

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and traded as high as $81.14. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund shares last traded at $80.73, with a volume of 1,374,364 shares trading hands.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.29.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.302 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCLT)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.