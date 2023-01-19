Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $78.13

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and traded as high as $81.14. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund shares last traded at $80.73, with a volume of 1,374,364 shares trading hands.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.302 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 37.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rating

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

