Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Boosted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $179.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $243.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.65 and its 200-day moving average is $186.88.

