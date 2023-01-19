Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 57,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,245,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,840,000 after purchasing an additional 141,897 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.99. 78,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

