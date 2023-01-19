Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the December 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,281. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a twelve month low of $158.95 and a twelve month high of $212.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.23.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

