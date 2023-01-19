Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,703,000 after acquiring an additional 246,504 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

