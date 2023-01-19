Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.23. 2,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,387. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average is $68.70. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.26 and a one year high of $77.62.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000.

