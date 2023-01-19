Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of VBLT stock remained flat at $0.14 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 260,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,547. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 4,465.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 4.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

