Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance
Shares of VBLT stock remained flat at $0.14 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 260,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,547. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.20.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 4,465.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 4.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
