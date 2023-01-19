Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Trading 15.3% Higher

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 15.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.33. 217,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 119,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Vaxxinity Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $298.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxxinity

Institutional Trading of Vaxxinity

In related news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 270,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $804,763.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,180,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,266,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 64.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAXX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxxinity by 44.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,212,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 681,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the third quarter worth about $739,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the second quarter worth about $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.