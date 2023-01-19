Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Trading 15.3% Higher

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 15.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.33. 217,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 119,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $298.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.
Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAXX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxxinity by 44.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,212,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 681,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the third quarter worth about $739,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the second quarter worth about $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.
Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.
