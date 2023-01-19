Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $64.56 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $64.56 million and approximately $828,135.30 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00076724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00057497 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024447 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,403,139,998 coins and its circulating supply is 2,403,139,996 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

