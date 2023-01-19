Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VEROGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 989,000 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the December 15th total of 562,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Venus Concept stock remained flat at $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 107,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VEROGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 140.67% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig purchased 250,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig purchased 250,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Silva Rajiv De purchased 1,250,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,560,000 shares of company stock worth $313,200 and have sold 154,284 shares worth $40,114. Corporate insiders own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 891.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 383,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 345,108 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the period.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

