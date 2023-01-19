Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 989,000 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the December 15th total of 562,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Venus Concept Price Performance

Venus Concept stock remained flat at $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 107,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 140.67% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Venus Concept

In related news, Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig purchased 250,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig purchased 250,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Silva Rajiv De purchased 1,250,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,560,000 shares of company stock worth $313,200 and have sold 154,284 shares worth $40,114. Corporate insiders own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 891.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 383,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 345,108 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the period.

About Venus Concept

(Get Rating)

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.