Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $4.80 on Top Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Venus has a market cap of $68.53 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be bought for $4.80 or 0.00022790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus Token Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,272,678 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

