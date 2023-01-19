Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0049

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $50.22 million and approximately $19.46 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 75.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

