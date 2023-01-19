Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Trading Down 0.9%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.26. 72,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 180,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $175.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.
