Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Trading Down 0.9%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.26. 72,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 180,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $175.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

