Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells $137,979.14 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $307.94. 1,551,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,151. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.69 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.09.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.