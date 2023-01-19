Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells $137,979.14 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $307.94. 1,551,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,151. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.69 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after purchasing an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

