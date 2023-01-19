Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 38,512 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,512 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 869,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after buying an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.79. The stock had a trading volume of 68,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,668. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $127.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.52.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

