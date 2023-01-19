Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,341 shares of company stock worth $17,324,749 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Trading Down 1.6 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.46. The company had a trading volume of 34,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.17. The company has a market capitalization of $172.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $360.10.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

