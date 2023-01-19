Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,124 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132,301. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $112.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

