Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 11,802 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $146.33. The company had a trading volume of 50,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

