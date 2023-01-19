VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Up 208.9% in December

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 208.9% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 26,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,849. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $61.66 and a 52 week high of $75.47.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.