Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Shares Up 12.8%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

