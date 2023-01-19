Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) & Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Financial Survey

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 109.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Artisan Partners Asset Management 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vinci Partners Investments and Artisan Partners Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus price target of $33.42, indicating a potential downside of 4.28%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than Vinci Partners Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 52.79% 16.35% 14.05% Artisan Partners Asset Management 22.04% 114.70% 23.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 5.90 $38.66 million $0.73 12.55 Artisan Partners Asset Management $1.23 billion 2.26 $336.52 million $3.42 10.21

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Artisan Partners Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Vinci Partners Investments on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

