Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Raised to $150.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price.

VRTS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $211.87 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $285.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.43 and a 200 day moving average of $187.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $185.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.12 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 29.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

