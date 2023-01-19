Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Short Interest Update

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Sensing Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 451,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

Vision Sensing Acquisition Price Performance

VSAC remained flat at $10.34 during trading on Thursday. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.