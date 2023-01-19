Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Up 42.0% in December

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCNGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,800 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 278,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Volcon by 250.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 226,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Volcon by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Volcon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Volcon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

VLCN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. Volcon has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 416.47% and a negative net margin of 988.41%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

