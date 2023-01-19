Voyager Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.23 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $110.03 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001872 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003003 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00428698 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,344.27 or 0.30091459 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.00769964 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com.
Voyager Token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
