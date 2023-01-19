West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Short Interest Down 30.3% in December

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 926,900 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 70,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 11.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFG. CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on West Fraser Timber in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.3 %

WFG stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,252. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.71. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.45. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 5.11%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

