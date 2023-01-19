Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Update

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $246,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

WHG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.42. 1,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,200. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 million, a PE ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 352.94%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

