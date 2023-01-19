Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Where Food Comes From were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Where Food Comes From by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WFCF opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Where Food Comes From, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Where Food Comes From ( NASDAQ:WFCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter.

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

