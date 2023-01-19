Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.10.

WTW stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.72. 443,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

