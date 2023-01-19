WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the December 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,681,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 198,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CXSE opened at $38.76 on Thursday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

