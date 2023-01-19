WorthPointe LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WorthPointe LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.5% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $181.30. 482,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,582,764. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

