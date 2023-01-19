Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) 1-Day Volume Tops $39,272.54

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $89.87 million and $39,272.54 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 48.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,073,510,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,740,114,058 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,073,443,861 with 1,717,254,331 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04903672 USD and is down -7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $165,831.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

