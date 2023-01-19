X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 25,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 48,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

X Financial Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $193.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $125.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

X Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of X Financial ( NYSE:XYF Get Rating ) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.16% of X Financial worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

