X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 25,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 48,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.
X Financial Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $193.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $125.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
X Financial Company Profile
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on X Financial (XYF)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.