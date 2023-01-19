XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.56

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.56 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 17.78 ($0.22). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 1,215,394 shares traded.

XLMedia Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.63 million and a PE ratio of 837.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

