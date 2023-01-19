XYO (XYO) Trading 10.7% Lower This Week

XYO (XYO) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $80.12 million and $1.87 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00039359 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00231477 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000101 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0058289 USD and is down -10.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,993,053.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”



