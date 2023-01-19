Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Approximately 2,578,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,411,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Zenith Energy Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £15.45 million and a PE ratio of 41.25.

About Zenith Energy

(Get Rating)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate, as well as engages in oil and gas drilling activities. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.