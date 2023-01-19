Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Guggenheim

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Guggenheim from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s current price.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.68. 70,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $609.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.09. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,488,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,937,583.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,702,100 shares of company stock worth $14,706,001. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

