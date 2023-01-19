Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Guggenheim

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Guggenheim from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s current price.
ZYME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.
Zymeworks Stock Performance
Shares of ZYME traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.68. 70,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $609.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.09. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $14.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,488,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,937,583.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,702,100 shares of company stock worth $14,706,001. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
