7Pixels Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.70 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for $3.81 or 0.00018071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $61.70 million and $31,808.68 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.77673981 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30,988.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

