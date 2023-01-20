Adshares Market Capitalization Reaches $46.54 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. Adshares has a total market cap of $46.54 million and approximately $234,500.46 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00005826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004753 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002023 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,179 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

