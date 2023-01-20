Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the December 15th total of 302,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AEMD stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Natixis purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
