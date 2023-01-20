Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($154.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($168.48) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €116.92 ($127.09) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €112.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.88. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($108.66).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

