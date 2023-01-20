Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ALGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,041.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 58,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 47,733 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 101,577 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 152,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

