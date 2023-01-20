Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allstate from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

NYSE ALL opened at $124.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. Allstate has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

