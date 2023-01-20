Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ally Financial also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.00-$6.00 EPS.

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

