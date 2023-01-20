Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ally Financial also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.00-$6.00 EPS.

Ally Financial stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.97.

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

