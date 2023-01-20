Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $80.31 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $80.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $79.00. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $79.00 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMR. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

AMR opened at $168.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.83. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $5.418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,629,000 after purchasing an additional 568,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 36.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 92,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.0% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

