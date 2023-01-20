Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQT Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

EQT Trading Up 0.8 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. EQT has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in EQT by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 25,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in EQT by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 810,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 147,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.