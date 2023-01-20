ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ARR opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $802.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.77%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -42.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 54,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 107,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 64,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth $104,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.