Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $34.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AY. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ AY opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.56). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,047.00%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

