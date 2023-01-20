Augur (REP) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

Augur (REP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $5.75 or 0.00025449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $63.28 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
